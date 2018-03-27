ANGUILLA RECORDS FIRST ROAD FATALITY

THE VALLEY Anguilla, A 20 year old male Nicolas Rogers of the Forest is the islands first road fatality for the year.

A release from the Royal Anguilla Police Force says on Sunday 4th March, at about 10:05pm information was received that a motor vehicle accident had occurred in the vicinity of the West End/Long Bay Road junction.

On arrival at the scene officers met Rogers lying on the road way unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the Princess Alexandra Hospital who along with Emergency Medical Technicians had also responded to the scene.

As the Police continue its investigation into this accident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the West End or Long Bay Main Road at the time of the accident and may have witnessed the accident or have any information regarding the accident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Traffic Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family during this difficult time.