ANGUILLA TO PARTICIPATE IN REGIONAL TSUNAMI EXERCISE

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, 5 March, 2018 ….Anguilla will join the rest of the Caribbean in a tsunami response exercise on March 15, aimed at evaluating the local tsunami response plans, increased preparedness, and improved coordination throughout the region.

The exercise, titled CARIBE WAVE 18, will simulate a widespread Tsunami Warning and Watch situation throughout the Caribbean. In Anguilla an activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre and its component parts through a Table-Top Exercise, is planned concurrent with an evacuation exercise for the Primary Schools.

“This important exercise will test the Anguilla Warning System and our Tsunami warning protocol as well as test and evaluate community preparedness for such an event.” Susan Hodge Programme Officer in the Department of Disaster Management who is this year’s exercise coordinator stated.

The regional portion of the exercise which involves Anguilla is a Barbados Earthquake Scenario which will simulate a major earthquake (magnitude 8.6 with epicenter at 12.20º, -58.30º occurring on Thursday March 15, 2018 at 1400 UTC or 10:00am local time generating a tsunami.

Anguilla has been participating in this regional exercise since 2010, a requirement of the TsunamiReady status conferred on Anguilla in 2012. Last year’s exercise included 32 nations and 15 territories with a total of 679,985 people engaged. If any real tsunami threat occurs during the time period of the exercise, the exercise will be terminated.

The regional exercise is sponsored by the UNESCO/IOC Intergovernmental Coordination Group for Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions (ICG/CARIBE-EWS), the Caribbean Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Centro de Coordinación para la Prevención de los Desastres Naturales en América Central (CEPREDENAC), and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The local portion of the exercise is being sponsored by the Department of Disaster Management. Residents are encouraged to sign up to participate by registering through http://tsunamizone.org/caribbean.

Under the ‘Caribbean Zone Region’ Tab, participants will be able to sign up under one of the following community categories: individuals, businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, community groups, government agencies, individuals.

