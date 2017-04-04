COMPLIANCE WORKSHOP FOR ANGUILLA

THE VALLEY, Anguilla…The University of the West Indies Open Campus Anguilla in collaboration with the Anguilla Financial Services Commission (AFSC), the Anguilla Commercial Registry (ACORN) and the Anguilla Compliance Association (ACA) will be hosting a Compliance Workshop under the theme “Understanding Compliance Management” on Tuesday, February 21, at the Teachers’ Resource Centre.

The aim of the Workshop is to create awareness on how compliance affects Anguillians and to examine its relevancy, the regulation of the financial sector in a changing global environment and establishing effective compliance programmes.

Featured presenters will include Deputy Director of Anguilla Financial Services Commission, Tina Bryan-Bannister, Deputy Registrar of Anguilla Commercial Registry, Lonnie Hobson and Education and Training Officer of the Anguilla Compliance Association, Fiona Curtis.

The Workshop is the first in a series of compliance-related initiatives being presented as part of the Continuing and Professional Education (CPE) programme at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla. The organisers aim to continue providing advanced Risk, Governance and Compliance courses for those in the Financial Services industry and the general public seeking professional development in these fields.

Representatives from the public and private sectors, non-profit organisations, members of the Financial Services community, students and the general public are being encouraged to attend.

For further information, please contact The University of The West Indies Open Campus Anguilla at 264-497-8156 or email at anguilla@open.uwi.edu .