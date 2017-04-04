COMPREHENSIVE PROGRAMME FOR 49 AND 50 ANNIVERSARY ANGUILLA DAY

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, The Anguilla National Celebrations Committee has already started work towards the development of a comprehensive programme of activities to mark the 49th and 50th Anniversaries of the Anguilla Revolution and Anguilla Day.

To this end, members of the general public are being invited to participate in theme competitions for both years. The contests will run for a period of 11 weeks until Wednesday December 30th, 2015.

The winning entries will each attract a prize of EC$500.00. The winning entries will be announced in January 2016.

It is intended for the programme of activities for the 50th anniversary celebrations to run from June 2016 through to May 2017 and will culminate with the publication of a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Magazine. It is anticipated that the Calendar of Events will be published early in 2016.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Anguilla National Celebrations Committee look forward to the participation of the general public in the theme contests and the wider programme of activities marking the 49th and 50th Anniversaries.

