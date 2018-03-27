NEVIS — LEEWARD ISLANDS DEBATING CHAMPIONS 2018

THE VALLEY , Anguilla, 5 March….Nevis are the 2018 winners of the Leeward Islands Debating Competition held at the Blue Ridge in Anguilla from 2 to 4 March.

The pair of K-Jel Smithen and Rol-J Williams successfully opposed the Moot “Black peoples’ suspicion and resentment of white people is justified, defeating the St Maarten pair of Dawud Chapman and Reanna Thomas who proposed . Chapman was also adjudged the best overall speaker of the competition.

The path to the finals followed victories for St Maarten (proposers) over Antigua (opposers) in the first debate , of the moot, “Mental health issues among Caribbean adolescents have largely been ignored” and Nevis (proposers) over hosts Anguilla (opposers) of the moot, “Climate change supercedes crime and drug trafficking as the greatest threat to the stability and development of the Caribbean.”

Nevis has now joined Anguilla in winning the competition nine times while St Kitts, no appearance this year and Antigua have captured the title ten times each.

This year the competition, which started 46 years by Montserratian Dr JH (George) Irish attracted debating teams from four of the seven competing islands, Antigua, Nevis St Maarten and Anguilla. The British Virgin Islands, originally slated to host the competition but could not because of damages caused by Hurricane Irma in September last year. St Kitts, and Montserrat did not participate.

