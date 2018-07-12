NOMINATIONS BEING SOUGHT FOR NATIONAL YOUTH AWARDS

THE VALLEY, Anguilla,….Friday 26th July is the closing date for nominations for the fourth annual National Youth Awards for Excellence in Personal Development, Leadership and Public Service.

According to a release from the Department of Youth and Culture, the youth awards targets young people between the ages of 13 and 25 years and/or youth based organizations, whose work exemplifies the Government’s aspirations for youth development in areas such as governance, leadership, youth empowerment, youth innovation, youth volunteerism, youth entrepreneurship and youth excellence in academia, sports, culture and the arts.

Nominations forms are available from the Department of Youth and Culture during normal working ours Monday through Friday or can be downloaded from the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSfZoQ_kugUYjdBQvhcrSNEMnaRZcFoQHcUZKl2BRa10B-OCFXg/viewform?usp=sf_link.

The submission of a nomination is not a guarantee that the nominee will be chosen by the National Youth Awards Committee.

