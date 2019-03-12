Anguilla to be represented at UWI Open Campus Council meeting

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Council Member for The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Stanley E. Reid and Manager for the Open Campus British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks will be among University and other officials at the annual Council Meeting of The UWI Open Campus on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

Campus Councils are the governing and executive bodies of the individual campuses of the UWI withpowers vested by the University Council. The Meeting, a first for the TCI, will be presided over by Chair of the Open Campus Council, Her Excellency, Ambassador, Dr. June Soomer. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles will address the Meeting and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Open Campus, Dr. Luz Longsworth will present her Annual Report for 2017/2018.

Mr. Reid is attending as one of the Chancellor’s Representative, while Dr. Phyllis Fleming Banks is attending in her capacity as Manager for the UWI Open Campus TCI, as well as representative of the Open Campus Academic Board.

This year’s Open Campus Council Meeting takes on special significance as the UWI Open Campus TCI Site will be re-launched on Providenciales on the same day. The Site will be officially opened by the Minister for Education, Mrs. Karen Malcolm and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Open Campus, Dr. Luz Longsworth, during an official ceremony on Friday, March 15th at 6:00 p.m.

“The UWI Open Campus is delighted to re-establish our physical presence in the Turks and Caicos Islands,” stated Dr. Luz Longsworth. “This places the Open Campus in a better position to work strategically with the Government of the TCI and the TCI Community College in building the territory’s human resource capacity and meeting its training needs.”

The UWI Open Campus Site was previously located on Grand Turk. According to Dr. Phyllis Fleming Banks, BOT Manager with responsibility for TCI, “The relaunch on Providenciales is another important step in the growth of the Campus and we thank the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands for their continued support.”

Following the opening of the Site, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, will deliver a Distinguished Lecture on the topic, ‘From Whence We’ve Come: The argument in support of Reparations’.