Government department safeguarding its records

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Department of Lands and Surveys has begun efforts aimed at safeguarding records of land ownership, title and exchanges.

According to a release on the Governor’s Office website in Anguilla:

Everyone knows and respects just how important land is as a finite resource to us here in Anguilla. It is of utmost importance that we have good and safely secured records of land ownership, title and exchanges. For over five (5) decades we have kept our records on paper, stored in vaults and amending these records is time-consuming for us and our clients. The Department houses over 200,000 individual records and when Hurricane Irma struck us in 2017, the storage vault narrowly avoided flooding by inches, an event which would have had catastrophic consequences on the island of Anguilla. In addition storage space is very limited.

We at the Department of Lands & Surveys are extremely delighted to announce that we have now signed a contract with Trimble Europe, BV to establish a secure digital Land Information System which will allow us to securely store information about every parcel of land and enable us respond to customer requests far more quickly. It’s a great advancement for us on Anguilla and a development which we are sure our customers will embrace.

The development of a modern web enabled Land Information System to securely record and facilitate all land based transactions in a faster and more efficient way, will revolutionize the land management in Anguilla. The project has been funded as part of the Anguilla Programne £60 million grant.