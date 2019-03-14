Local News Top Stories

March 20 – budget day

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Wednesday 20 March is budget day in Anguilla.

That’s when Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, Victor Banks will present the 2019 Appropriations Bill 2019 to the house of assembly for its first reading.

The package embodies the programs and expenditure to run the affairs of the government of Anguilla for the year 2019.  The ministries of social development and finance are again expected to be the highest money spenders.

For the most part the budget presentation is usually made towards the end of the last quarter of the previous year for the ensuing year but discussions with British officials on the fiscal package as well as important travel engagements have attributed to the late presentation for this year’s budget.

March 21st and 22nd are the days slated for debate on the fiscal package.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

