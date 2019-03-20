“Building Pathways to Resilience in Development”

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Investment, Commerce, Tourism and Information Technology, Victor Banks Wednesday presented the 2019 budget address.

In a near three hour presentation, Mr Banks who is also the island’s Chief Minister, said the presentation was taking place “in the midst of uncertainty regarding our future and that of the United Kingdom as a consequence of the failed negotiations with the European Union.”

He said the government has again decided to make the budget as far as possible revenue neutral. “We are not calling on the citizens of Anguilla to dig any deeper for additional taxes…but very importantly we expect your all to be willing to pay your fair share. It is a form of patriotism and pride to be responsible citizens contributing to a culture of compliance and self-sufficiency.”

The recurrent revenue estimate for 2019 is EC$208.36 million, a 17.39 percent increase over the 2018 figure. “This projection is based on economic growth expectations as well as improvements in tax administration and compliance.” Banks said.

EC$57.16 million of revenue is projected from duties; taxes on domestic goods and services $45.75 million; accommodation taxes $19.95 million; Stamp Duty EC$9.80 million; international trade $28.16 million and revenue from licenses $16.58 million.

he Interim Stabilization Levy will generate $15.22 million, taxes on property $7.0 million. while the Capital Budget is anticipated to be $23.98 million from Anglec’s share sale. The proposed capital budget is $16.8 million, financed by the European Development Fund$9 million and a Caribbean Development Bank loan of $13.3 million for the construction of the Anguilla Community College.