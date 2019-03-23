Local News Top Stories

Government to spend more in 2019

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, The government of Anguilla is projected to spend EC$213.48 million excluding amortisation of EC$28.50. This is a 5.60 percent increase variation compared to the 2018 approved budget of EC$202.15.

Finance Minister Victor Banks says the increase is due, in part, to the overall obligations of the government.

Personal Emoluments is estimated at EC$88.01 million which is a result of the provisions being made for vacant positions across government. There is a marginal reduction in retiring benefits.

Interest payments , which includes both domestic and foreign, has an estimated budget of EC$20.58 to facilitate an upturn in the variable interest rate and proposed new debt from the Caribbean Development Bank.

Goods and services has an increase with EC$47.89 million to be spent on training, supplies, rental of assets and claims against government.

Current transfers has a budget of EC$46.99 for payments to statutory bodies, medical treatment overseas, public assistance, sports, youth, culture and arts development initiatives.

The 2019 budget presented on Wednesday 20 March will be debated on March 26th and 27th.

