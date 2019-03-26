THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Department of Social Development has awarded Lydia “Pat” Dasent of Island Harbor our with the Spirit of Volunteerism award.

A release from the department said the award was made to Pat for her sacrificial, voluntary and outstanding work following Hurricane Irma in 2017. The wording on the plaque read:

“The Spirit of Volunteerism Awarded to Ms Lydia ‘Pat’ Dasent for her selfless service to the Anguillian community through the relief centre following Hurricane Irma.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma Ms Dasent was a driving force in the distribution of relief supplies from the relief centre. Not only did she assist in identifying persons but also in the delivery of the relief supplies accompanied by Red Cross personnel or a Social Worker. She often accompanied the Relief Co-ordinator to the port for the collection of supplies from overseas. At times she used her own vehicle and sought no remuneration.

‘Pat exemplifies the Spirit of Volunteerism,’ said the Commissioner of Social Development, Sanford Richardson, who is also the Relief Coordinator. ‘She has made herself available since Irma until presently. No task was too big or small for her. She would often leave her personal chores undone and present herself to assist.’

Ms Dasent is a longstanding member of the Relief Committee and has also given invaluable voluntary service for over ten years with the Anguilla Red Cross. She is well known for having a kind heart and always assisting persons in the community once she becomes aware of their need.

The plaque was presented to Ms Dasent by the Commissioner of Social Development, Mr Sanford Richardson, during the annual Soup Day at the department which was the closing activity for Social Work Week 2019. Mr Richardson credits Mr Jerry ‘Dice’ Richardson for securing the plaque which was presented to Ms Dasent.