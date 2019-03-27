Anguilla Country Conference engagement session

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, As the island prepares for another country conference later this year, organizers are to stage another community engagement session.

The Sessions will continue on Thursday, 11thApril with a discussion on the Environment, Tourism Development and Conservation Threats. The session is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Teachers’ Resource Centre and will feature papers presented at the 2017 Conference by Mr. David Carty, Dr. Aidan Harrigan and Ms. Gina Brooks.

The two research papers sparked much interest and discussion at the Conference and the follow-up session will allow for further discourse and feedback from the community at large.

To date the Committee has hosted discussions on the papers on Small Business on Anguilla by Dr. Wycliffe Fahie and Mr. Bren Romney, and the threat of Non-Communicable Diseases by Dr. Aisha Andrewin, Mrs. Twyla Bradshaw-Richardson and Mrs. Maeza Demis-Adams.

The Country Conference is an initiative of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus and conferences are regularly held in non-campus territories of the University around the region. The conference series and subsequent publications are designed to stimulate and highlight research on the host country.

The next Anguilla Country Conference is slated for October 23-25, 2019 under the theme “Communities at Crossroads: Change the Thinking, Change the Future”. TheCommittee is encouraging local and other researchers to participate in this initiative to create and share new and existing research.