NURSING HALL OF FAME

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Anguilla Nurses Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has launched the Nursing Recognition Programme. This programme is designed to identify reputable Nurses who have demonstrated excellence in nursing practice, education, leadership and innovation.

The programme has two (2) components, namely; the Nurses Hall of Fame and the Nurse of the Year.

The Nurses Hall of Fame aims to bestow honour to those nurses who has served outstandingly for more than five years in Anguilla and The Nurse of the Year which aims to recognize nurses who are currently practicing and have gone above and beyond the call of duty while rendering their services during a year.

To commensurate the Recognition Programme, this collaborative effort will result in the induction of eight (8) honourees into the first ever Nurses Hall of Fame. This event will take place on May 19th, 2019, 6:30pm- at Cuisinart Resort and Spa Ballroom.

Establishing the Nurses Hall of Fame will create an exciting platform to show Nurses that they are valued and their work is recognized; thus resulting in continued improvement in the quality of care rendered, retention of nurses and an inspiration to others to join the noble profession.

The nursing profession has a long and important legacy in our Nation’s health history. Let us strengthen this legacy and show the nurses who have carved the structur