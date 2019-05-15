Anguilla Social Security Board celebrates employees academic achievement

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Anguilla Social Security Board is celebrating the academic achievement of two of its employees: Benefits Officer, Ms. Charo Barry Richardson and Senior Accounts Officer, Mrs. Elaine Carty. The two graduated from Liberty University in Virgina, United States, with Bachelor Degrees in Business Administration, at a Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday 11thMay 2019.

“It has been a 4-year journey of hard work, dedication and lots of sacrifices for both employees to complete their studies. This is indeed a major milestone achievement in their personal lives and a very proud moment for the Board.

As part of its learning culture, the Board plays an important role in development of its human capital at all levels, through its policy of assisting employees to finance their academic and professional education. Fostering such a learning environment enables staff to improve their competencies and the quality of their individual and collective contributions to the institution” a release from Social Security said.

The Board salutes Ms. Barry Richardson and Mrs. Carty and their families on their academic achievement.

Heartiest Congratulations!