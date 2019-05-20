Consultations on amendments to Elections Act

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Preparations are continuing here for general elections which are due in a year’s time.

Islandwide consultations have begun to update members of the public on the Elections Act 2019, an act to regulate and control the holding of elections within Anguilla. Among those leading the process are Minister of Home Affairs and Constitutional and Electoral Reform, Cora Richardson-Hodge, Permanent Secretary Home Affairs, Channel Petty-Barrett and Supervisor of Elections, Arjul Wilson.

The bill covers a number of areas including responsibilities of the Central Elections Office, Electoral Districts, arrangements for elections, registration of voters and election petitions and offences.

The Anguilla Executive Council at one of its recent weekly meetings considered the latest draft of the Bill for Elections Act, 2019; agreed the amendments to the document; and agreed that the Bill should go to public consultation, highlighting the changes for comments.

Council noted that officials should aim to have the Bill presented to the House of Assembly by May 2019.

Governor Tim Foy issued a proclamation on May 14 brining into effect a number of recommendations contained in the Constitutional and Elections Reform Exercise, and agreed to by the London Privy Councilit would like to pass in time for elections constitutionally due before June next year.