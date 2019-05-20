UWI Open Campus students compete at UWI games

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, Five Student Athletes from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla will join the alumni campus team in the biennial competition against teams from the Cave Hill, St Augustine and Mona Campuses.

The Anguilla contingent includes Esther Ward, Monique Carty, Hakeera Brooks, Shermel Hodge and Adellie Gibbons.

Over course of 10 days from 22nd– 31st May, the 2019 UWI Games will see the four Campuses competing in 10 sports including Football,Basketball, Cricket, Hockey, Netball, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track and Field and Volleyball. The Anguillian Student Athletes who are all seasoned Footballers and have represented Anguilla regionally and internationally, will join the Open Campus Football Team.

At a pree broeiing prior to their departure for the games the Anguillian athletes expressed their excitement and appreciation for the opportunity to represent Anguilla and the Open Campus.

Ms. Kemoloy Murphy, Chair of the UWI Open Campus Guild of Students – Anguilla Chapter, will also be attending the Games in her capacity as Chair of the UWI Open Campus Games Committee. She will be accompanied by UWI Open Campus Anguilla Student/Supporters, Ms. Tomasha Connor and Mr. Melvern Hughes.

Pointing out that Sport and the UWI Games are important aspects of the UWI experience, Manager for the UWI Open Campus BOTs, Dr. Phyllis Fleming Banks said that she was delighted that more and more students from the Anguilla Site are taking advantage of the university-wide opportunities. She highlighted Ms. Esther Ward, who will be participating in the Games for the second time, and was a finalist for the UWI Vice Chancellor’s 2017 Sports Woman of the Year Award, as well as Kemoloy Murphy, who has the honour of being the Chair of the UWI Open Campus Games Committee.