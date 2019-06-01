Residents urged to prepare for any eventuality during hurricane season

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, With the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June the first, Department of Disaster Management, is encouraging all residents to prepare for any eventuality.

“The season is being predicted to be one of below average activity this year which in itself is not a reason for any complacency. Our preparedness activities must continue in earnest as it only takes one storm to put lives and livelihoods in peril, a lesson fresh in our minds from the events of 2017,” says a release from the department.

Since 2017 the Government of Anguilla, the public, private sectors and residents have all worked tirelessly towards restoring Anguilla to an enhanced state of preparedness. We have truly in most instances achieved the stated goal of “building back better”, evidenced by the reinforcement of existing structures, construction of new buildings where required and the demolition of those structures which may have been rendered unsafe due to the ravages of Hurricane Irma.

We must not stop now however or attempt to rest on our laurels. The Department of Disaster Management, the National Disaster Management Committee, and the Governor’s Office have been meeting to ensure that the progress made is sustained and leads to Anguilla being in a state of readiness for whatever impact we may face in 2019.

As always, we encourage you to play your part by increasing your preparedness efforts. Take the time to check the status of your Business Continuity Plan, Family Emergency Plan, shutters, and Emergency Kit. Persons are encouraged to sign up to receive alerts by email and to download the CAPit app from the Anguilla Warning System at the Department’s website ddmaxa.org/aws.htm. Be reminded that we at the Department are always willing to lend a hand with your plans and we encourage you to visit us so we can better assist you.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages all to prepare for any eventuality this Hurricane Season. Let us avoid the tendency to act at the last hour and instead treat our preparedness efforts with the required seriousness and urgency. The Department wishes all a safe and uneventful hurricane season.

For further information or queries as it pertains to the various hazards and safety, please contact the Department of Disaster Management at 497 -2926.