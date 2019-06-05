Anguilla and St Lucia students partners in Reading

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, As part of their annual Reading Month Activities, the UWI Open Campus St. Lucia partnered with UWI Open Campus Anguilla and the Anguilla Library Service to host a Reading Exchange session on Wednesday, 5thJune. Pupils from the Ciceron Combined School in St. Lucia and the St. Mary’s Pre School on Anguilla linked up via Zoom Video Conference for the session.

The pupils from both Schools sang songs for each other and “Aunty Thea” (Anthea Roach) of the Anguilla Library Service read two stories to the delight of both sets of students.

Manager for the UWI Open Campus BOTs, Dr. Phyllis Fleming Banks has expressed thanks to Ms. Roach and the Staff of the Anguilla Library Service, as well as Teachers Doris Meade and Tunisha Rogers and the pupils of the St. Mary’s Pre-School for their participation in the exchange session. Programme Officer, Mrs. Lesley Crane-Mitchell and Librarian, Ms. Daisy St. Rose in expressing their appreciation on behalf of the St. Lucia Site, noted that it was a special treat for the students to be able to see, hear and share with each other across the miles.

The activity formed part of the UWI Open Campus Sites’ community outreach activities.