Commissioner of Police awarded OBE

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Commissioner of the Royal Anguilla Police Force Paul Morrison QPM, MBA has been awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire OBE medal in the 2019 Queens Birthday list.

According to a release, the award is for Mr Morrison’s services to Anguilla and recognizes the hard work and progress of the Royal Anguilla Police Force towards modernizing the policing medal to better deliver services to the public of Anguilla and the work and commitment of the officers and staff of the force, to keep people safe.

It also recognizes the wider relationships developed with strategic partners both internally and externally to tackle the very damaging issues of transnational and serious criminality.

Mr Morrison was sworn in as Commissioner in October 2015 and has among other things revolutionize the culture of the force, compiled and instituted a policing strategic plan 2016-2019, introduced numerous training opportunities for officers and established departments such as major crime and volume crime units to strategically tackle crime, the child safeguarding unit to tackle issues of child abuse and safety and the professional standards department, to deal with the integrity and misconduct of police officers.