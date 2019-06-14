Slow response to voter registration

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Supervisor of Elections Aurjul Wilson has called on eligible persons to continue to register in preparation for the upcoming general elections, constitutionally due here next year.

According to Registration Officer Kerissa Proctor, the last quarterly update of the voters list on 31stMarch 2019, showed an increase of a mere 45 persons added to the voters list.

Currently a total of 10,864 persons are eligible to vote in general elections. The 2015 figure was 10,909 under in the last elections in April 2015.Death, slow response to the registration process and primarily a lull in the registration process have been attributed to the small increase.

It should be noted that the next quarterly updated list will be at the end of this month. In relation to the low increase on record, District Four Valley South accounts for an additional 17 persons, District Three, Valley North 11, District One, Island Harbour 10, District 5, Road North 8, District 2 Sandy Hill 4 and District 7 West End 3. There was no increase to the District 6, Road South constituency.

A breakdown of the current voters list shows – Island Harbour 1,688, Sandy Hill, 968, Valley North 1,992, Valley South 2,338, Road North 1,175, Road South 1,722 and West End 981.

To be eligible to be registered persons must be 18 years of age or older;

Resident in the electoral district in which the person seeks to be registered; Domiciled in Anguilla on the last day of the quarter in which the application to register is made; One of the following –A British Overseas Territories Citizen who was born in Anguilla; A Belonger of Anguilla who has resided in Anguilla for a period of at least 5 years immediately before the last day of the quarter in which the application is made; A Belonger of Anguilla who has resided in Anguilla for a period of less than 5 years but at least 1 year immediately before the last day of the quarter in which the application to register is made and who is either-

The lawful spouse, widow, widower, son or daughter of a person born in Anguilla or the lawful spouse of the son or daughter of a person born in Anguilla