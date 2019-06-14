Tourism officials at CTO Caribbean Week

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for tourism, Cardigan Connor says the island’s commitment to the Caribbean Tourism Organization CTO remains steadfast.

Connor along with the chairpersons of the Anguilla Tourist Board, Donna Banks and Manager Corporate Affairs at the ATB, Shellya Webster, recently attended (CTO’s) Caribbean Week in New York,

“It was a productive and enlightening week in New York, as we were able to share product updates, benefit from a frank and dynamic exchange of ideas on the common challenges we face, and raise the profile of our beloved Anguilla,” Connor said.

While in New York, Mr. Connor attended a number of events including a Tourism Industry Forum; the Council of Tourism Ministers and Commissioners Meeting; CTO executive meetings at which the future and direction of the organization was discussed, and the Caribbean Marketing Conference, which focused on opportunities for destinations to leverage travelers’ growing demand for more authentic cultural experiences.

Among the week’s highlights was the Caribbean Media Marketplace, a forum for delegates to meet with leading trade and consumer media. Parliamentary Secretary Connor conducted a number of one-on-one interviews with representatives from a variety of media platforms — print, social and broadcast, — including Travel+Leisure,Food & Wine, Caribbean One, Island Vibes,Essenceand JetSetSarah, among others, updating them on the latest news and developments on island, including the upcoming Summer Festival events.

The Parliamentary Secretary also chaired the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers Tourism Meeting, and attended the CTO Tourism Industry Awards Dinner, recognising individuals whose passionate and dedicated work has made a lasting contribution to the development of the region. The week concluded with Rum & Rhythm, a fundraiser for the CTO Foundation, at which various destinations showcased their culinary traditions and musical talent.