Ebenezer Men blesses audience on Father’s Day

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, On Sunday, 16thJune, the Men’s Fellowship of th Ebenezer Methodist Church presented another impressive Father’s Day Programme to the delight of the packed audience at the church hall in the Valley. The highly-anticipated event was the group’s eighth annual programme. Chaired by Dr Brett Hodge, this year’s theme was theme ‘Relevant Fathers’.

The main focus of the programme was the Ebenezer Men’s Fellowship Choir whose ministry included Hymns, Negro Spirituals, Gospel and Folk songs. Other musical items included solos, duets and a quintet. There were also poems recited by some of the children of the congregation.

The items were well received by the large and appreciative audience drawn from all the six congregations of the circuit, as well as persons from other denominations. Many in attendance were perennial supporters since its inception.

This year the programme was dedicated to the memory of the late Brother James Percival Richardson, a staunch member of the Congregation and supporter of the men’s work there. His wife Loretta and daughter Pricilla were in attendance.

Musical accompaniment was provided by Mr Lennox Vanterpool, of Morlens Music Studio, along with Casey Richardson, Kasem Thompson, Kamal Vanterpool and Sanford Richardson.

Brother Sanford Richardson, who also served as producer of the event and choir director, said that the programme went off well and the long evenings of practice and commitment had paid off.

Proceeds from the programme will go to the Rebuilding Fund of the church which was severely destroyed by hurricane Irma in 2017.