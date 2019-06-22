UWI Open Campus launches “Pop Up” Outreach

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, As part of its outreach efforts for the sharing of information on its programmes, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla is hosting a series of “Pop UP” activities during the month of June. The initiative will see Staff and Students “popping up” at various venues around the island.

The first session was at Resort and Residences by Cuisinart on Thursday, 20thJune when the Open Campus team shared information on its continuing and professional education programmes with the Staff at the premier resort in group and individual sessions.

On Friday, 21stJune, in a collaborative effort with the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla (NCBA), the UWI Pop UP Team will be on the grounds of the NCBA from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to Manager for the UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, the Pop UP events are part of a regional effort by the Open Campus and are aimed at increasing awareness about its educational/professional development programmes, as well as available scholarships and funding opportunities. “The Open Campus is charged with bringing the UWI to the people and while our general outreach efforts have seen us going to various Government offices/departments and business places, with the 30thJune deadline for applications for the 2019/2020 academic year, these Pop UP sessions are deliberately aimed at ensuring that we reach as many persons as possible. We are excited about these opportunities and thank Cuisinart and NCBA for accommodating us,” she said.

“Cuisinart is fully committed to the training and development of our Team and we are delighted to welcome the UWI,” says Human Resources Director, Ms. Carleen Gumbs. “Academic and professional development are important in the hospitality industry and we want to ensure that our Staff are exposed to all the available opportunities.”

Strategy, Marketing and Business Development Manager at NCBA, Mrs. Avonelle Caragliano says that the NCBA is pleased to be partnering with the University of the West Indies Open Campus on this initiative. “This venture is a great opportunity to increase awareness of our Education Loans product. The Bank’s Credit and Business Development Officers look forward to sharing with and assisting students and the general public in fulfilling their goal of furthering their education, or enhancing their knowledge in their areas of interest.”