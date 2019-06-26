Anguilla students excel

The Valley, Anguilla – Once again, Anguilla’s youth delivered sterling performances at the annual Interscholastic Idol Competition held on Saturday 22 June 2019 in St Martin.

This year Ethan Connor of the Alwyn Allison-Richardson Primary School represented Anguilla in the junior category while Caledah Hull past student of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School competed in the senior category.

They both performed extremely well and represented Anguilla with pride and distinction. As a result of his excellent performance, Ethan convincingly won first runner up in his category; while Caledah wowed the judges and audience with her delivery of ‘Over the Rainbow’ by Wizard of Oz and came off the winner in her category.

The 4thAnnual International Interscholastic Idol Competition, organised by the Young Ambassadors Foundation of St Martin was held ‘Under the Tent’ at Port de Plaisance in Cole Bay and attracted participants from several of the neighbouring islands including Curacao, St Eustatius, and host St Martin. Anguilla’s Rushanna Welcome, the winner of the 2017 Competition also formed part of the programme line-up as a guest artist, she did not disappoint.

Anguilla’s participation was again made possible through the Department of Youth and Culture (DYC) and kind sponsorship of the Government of Anguilla. The DYC extends sincere congratulations and thanks to Ethan Connor, Caledah Hull and Rushanna Welcome on their sterling performances on Saturday night. The department also wishes to thank parents Catherine Gumbs, Janelle Lake, Ivan Connor, Pastor and Natasha Welcome and music teacher and voice trainer Daphne Jacobs-Richardson who was assisted by Kalyn Mairyshaw the Rep for Department of Youth and Culture, for their support and encouragement of the children.