Government officials in the Cayman Islands

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA . Anguilla’s Premier Victor Banks is leading a delegation of three at the inaugural two day UK/OT International Trade Summit at the Kimpton Seafire Resort Cayman Islands June 27thto June 28th 2019. The other members of the delegation are Hon. Minister of Health and Social Development Mr. Evans Rogers and Mr. Fritz Smith, Sherpa

The Trade Summit which is an initiative of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) will be engaged in a number of high level government discussions between UK officials and OT Heads of Government and it is jointly hosted by the Cayman Islands Government and the UK Government. Topics to be discussed include:

Strengthening the relationship between OTs and Department of International Trade (DIT)

How to run a successful campaign – the importance of global branding

Introduction to China Britain Business Council

Introduction to OCO Global

Harnessing the potential of the Commonwealth

Improving OT/CWEIC links on trade

Benchmarks for destinations; transformation using food as a major asset

There will also be four panel discussions featuring the Heads of Government from the Overseas Territories. Premier Banks will be a panelist on two forums: “Growing A Successful Tourism Industry” along with the leaders from Falkland Islands and Turks & Caicos Islands and “Healthcare – Collaboratively Solving Healthcare Issues Using Cayman As An Example” and the other panelists are the leaders from Montserrat, Turks & Caicos Islands and Cayman Islands. The remaining panel discussions are “Maximising Blue Economy Opportunities” and “Setting Up a Fintech Industry.” The Summit will end with Brexit discussions chaired by Lord Ahmad. Amongst matters to be discussed will be a political update, No deal Contingencies and Preparedness and Negotiating Priorities, Future Relationship.

Preceding the Trade Summit, was the annual Joint Ministerial Conference on June 26 2019. Issues discussed were:

Joint Caribbean OT wide oil spill clean up

Banking in small jurisdictions

Oceans Policy Update

FAC Recommendations and HMG’s Response

Frozen Pensions

Brexit

Premier Banks, Minister Rogers and Mr. Smith immediately on their arrival in Cayman Islands on June 24 visited Mr. Brian Richardson, boat builder, boat race captain and former cyclist and his wife Alisha. Mr. Richardson who is receiving medical care at Health City Cayman is scheduled to return home over the weekend.