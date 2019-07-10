CARPHA has new executive director

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Dr. Joy St. John has been appointed Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), effective July 01, 2019.

Prior to joining CARPHA, Dr. St. John, a national of Barbados, held the post of Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization (WHO), with direct responsibility for Climate and other Determinants of Health. She was also the first Caribbean person to chair the Executive Board of WHO from 2012 – 2013. Over a period spanning more than ten years, Dr. St. John served as Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Barbados. From 2015 – 2017, Dr. St. John also held the position of CARPHA Director, responsible for Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control.

In her role as Executive Director, Dr. St. John will bring her vast national and global experience in public health to successfully lead the Agency. She will address public health challenges impacting the Region, in collaboration with Caribbean Member States and partner organisations.