Elections Bill going to house of assembly

The Valley, Anguilla, As the date for general elections here draws closer, another aspect in preparations for the elections will go the house of assembly on July 23rd.

According to Minister of Home Affairs, Cora Richardson Hodge, the Elections Bill is currently before the Attorney General’s Chambers for its final edits in preparation for its presentation to the house.

“At that point, once the edits have been made it will be uploaded to the government of Anguilla website for all persons to be able to view,” the Minister said in response to questions on the matter from leader of the parliamentary opposition, Palmavon Webster.

Mrs Richardson-Hodge said in terms of consultations on the final document that falls within the purview of the Supervisor of Elections .

She noted that there have been three public consultations already in relations to the bill in addition to numerous visits by the elections supervisor as well as the permanent secretary in the ministry of home affairs on various media outlets.

Premier Victor Banks said because of various important matters before the assembly, the bill was unable to be dealt with but assured members of the public that when the bill reaches the assembly on July 19th for its first reading and July 23rd for its second and third readings, it will be given utmost priority.