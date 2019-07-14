Tourism fraternity mourns

The Valley Anguilla: The tourism fraternity and by extension the people of Anguilla continue to mourn the death of Marie Walker, the islands Director of Sales representative in the United States.

Mrs Walker’s appointment was based in the ATB New York Office which oversees the board’s marketing activities for North America. She was intimately acquainted with the island having served as Anguilla’s representative from 2004 to 2013.

Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism Cardigan Connor in expressing condolences to the family said, she Mrs Walker who died on 10th July, “served the island’s tourism interest exclusively up until the passing.”

Meantime Executive Director of the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association Gilda Samuels says “Anguilla was blessed to have her distinguished sales and marketing services over the years, as she promoted Anguilla as the number one vacation destination of choice. As a Tourism Professional, she was known to have an extraordinary gift of networking, connecting with people and creating opportunities of value for others and for Anguilla. She was resourceful and an out-of-the-box problem solver – no challenge was too great for Marie.”

“Marie had a huge heart, for Anguilla, Anguillians and people around the world. Her passion, effervescence, joie de vivre and love for people were infectious and knew no boundaries. There was nothing ordinary about Marie – she always strived for excellence, even in the executing the smallest details or the embracing the biggest goals,” Ms Gumbs-Samuels noted.

There was always a celebration of life surrounding Marie, and her generosity of spirit permeated her daily life. Her light always shone brightly.

The world is a better place due to the life’s work and impact of Marie Walker.