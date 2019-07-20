Nurses fraternity mourns

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Ministry of Health & Social Development and the Anguilla Health Community are saddened by the death of a distinguished Nurse and health services manager, Mrs. Colvette Whyte-Coley.

Nurse Whyte-Coley, who passed away on Wednesday morning, was a native of Jamaica who migrated to Anguilla to serve the Anguilla Community as a District Nurse Midwife and was later promoted to Public Health Nurse within the Western Health District. She served that community for over 10 years.

At the time of her passing, she was the Director of Nursing Services at the Health Authority of Anguilla. Nurse Whyte-Coley’s leadership was quite evident during and after the passage of Hurricane Irma when the nursing service functioned under less than ideal conditions. The health services is still in the process of recovering from the impact of this storm, but her efforts assisted greatly in the provision of professional nursing care to the public.

As we celebrate the life of a Nursing Leader, the Ministry of Health and the Health Authority of Anguilla extend condolences to the family and colleagues of Nurse Whyte-Coley and to the community in their time of bereavement.

May the Almighty rest her soul in eternal peace.