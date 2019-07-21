Tourist Board hosts annual marketing meeting

The Valley, Anguilla, July 20, 2019……The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to once again be hosting its Annual Marketing Meeting from July 22 – 26, 2019, under the theme “BE – Beyond Extraordinary, Beyond Experiences, Better Engagement, Building Excitement.” All the ATB overseas marketing representatives are on island for the week, and there are a number of important events that are open to and designed specifically for the wider tourism industry family.

The week kicks off with the Opening Ceremony on Monday, July 22nd on the lawns of the ATB offices on Coronation Avenue. A highlight of the Opening Ceremony will be an informative and entertaining presentation on current trends in travel, delivered by renowned travel guru Peter Greenberg, America’s most honored, recognized and respected front line travel journalist. Greenberg is the Travel Editor for CBS News, a multiple Emmy Award-winning producer and host of TV documentaries and specials, a New York Timesbest-selling author and an award-winning journalist/editor for national print, online and TV outlets. His weekly series The Travel Detectiveis seen nationally on Public Television.

Peter Greenberg also broadcast his national, weekly, three-hour radio program, Eye on Travel, live from Anguilla on Sunday, July 21st. The show, distributed by CBS News Radio, now in its 18th season, features breaking news, cutting edge insider travel information from key global newsmakers, including sitting heads of state. A number of guests from Anguilla will be appearing on the show.

Highlights during the week include the Market Spotlight Presentations on Tuesday, July 23rdand the Public and Private SectorPresentation on Friday, July 26th. At the Spotlight Presentations on Tuesday, which start at 9:00AM,ATB’s overseas representatives will shine a light on how best to sell to their markets, and respond to questions in a Q & A session following each presentation. At the Public & Private Sector event on Friday, the ATB will present the work currently underway, and share their strategic plans for 2020 and beyond.

As an added bonus this year, the ATB has organized a Social Media and Strategic Communications seminar on Saturday July 27th. This will be an informative workshop on improving communications both on and offline, through traditional channels as well as on social media, particularly in times of crisis.