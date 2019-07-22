Police community band gets new instruments

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Royal Anguilla Police Force Community Band has been presented with several musical instruments, maintenance kits and accessories.

Making the presentation Governor Tim Foy challenged the members to raise the standard of the band to become the leading community band in the region and to become a marketing musical option.

Veteran Band Director Officer Seth Williams who chaired the ceremony thanked the Governor and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for the instruments. He further stated that it was last year during the RAPF Police Week church service when he made the plea and Governor Foy answered the call and gave his commitment which is now a reality.

Acting Commissioner Elliott Forbes urged the members of the community band to be the best with the new instruments and iterated that this addition will go a long way in the band doing what is expected of it.

The instrument received includes trombone, saxophone, keyboard, bass guitar and acoustic guitar. Members of the band who was on hand to witness the handing over took the opportunity to release the first few musical notes from the instruments. The members also took time out to make a photo moment with their new instruments following the vote of thanks which was delivered by ace trumpeter Mr. Malone Richardson.