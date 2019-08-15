Social Security provides financial assistance for oxygen bank for pediatrics

THE VALLEY, Anguilla The Anguilla Social Security Board is pleased to have contributed US$1,500.00 to the Health Authority of Anguilla Foundation’s (HAAF) fundraising drive towards the procurement of an Oxygen Bank in aid of improving care for pediatric asthma patients at the Princess Alexandria Hospital. In a release the said the contribution not only enabled the HAAF to advance the project, but also assisted in achieving the targeted financial goal.

The Social Security Board was among many other business entities and individuals, who were approached to make a financial contribution, and commends the HAAF for this very important initiative. Credit is given, and commendations extended, to Ms. Mirabelle West, Country Manager of IWAS, for rallying the business community and individuals to support the HAAF’s fundraising drive.

The Board extends congratulations to the HAAF on achieving its targeted financial goal of US$40,000.00. This is a testament to the power of collective efforts and corporate social responsibility. It is a reminder that when we join forces, unite for the common good, and put our support behind worthwhile initiatives, great things can be accomplished.

The Social Security Board is proud to be affiliated with the HAAF, an organization which aims to generate philanthropic support for the Health Authority of Anguilla (HAA) and the delivery of health care in Anguilla; foster initiatives for the infrastructural development of the HAA for better patient care; and promote and increase patient care programmes geared towards providing medical care to anyone who needs the services, regardless of the ability to pay.