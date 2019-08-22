17 Papers for 2019 country conference

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, As preparations continue for the 2019 UWI Open Campus Anguilla Country Conference, the Organising Committee has announced the receipt of abstracts for seventeen (17) papers. The Conference is scheduled for 23-25 October 2019under the theme “Communities at Crossroads: Change the Thinking, Change the Future”.

The goal of the Conference is to initiate local, Caribbean and international discourse that proposes a re-scripting of ‘crossroads’ and crises to change and choice. In keeping with the theme, the papers focus on a wide range of topics including, Migration and the Caribbean Diaspora, Self-Determination, the Environment, Resilience, Social Protection and Disaster Relief, Media and Communication, the Workforce, Health, Education, Culture, the Family Human Rights and Gender in the context of national development.

The Committee is delighted that while attracting regional and international participation, eight of the 17 papers are by Anguillian researchers. Country Conferences were initiated by the UWI Open Campus with the goal of stimulating and highlighting research on the host country. Anguilla first hosted a Country Conference in 2011 and the local UWI branch partnered with the Anguilla Community Collegeto host the 2017 Conference as part of the activities marking the 50thAnniversary of the Anguilla Revolution.

The Committee is looking forward to the participation of Anguillians and visitors in the Conference. Persons seeking more information can contact the UWI Open Campus Anguilla at (264)497-8156 or emailing anguilla@open.uwi.edu.