Anguilla participates in Carifesta XIV

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Social Security Board contributed to Anguilla’s participation in CARIFESTA XIV, held in Trinidad and Tobago, 16th– 25thAugust 2019, under the theme “Connect. Share. Invest”. The Board’s significant financial contribution of EC$20,000.00 towards the Department of Youth and Culture’s CARIFESTA budget, for the benefit of the various teams that made up the island’s contingent, made CARIFESTA XIV a reality for the Anguillian delegation of 60.

The hosting of the Caribbean Festival of Arts is a huge and extremely expensive undertaking for any Government. It is equally expensive for participating countries as well. Therefore, given the importance of this event, the Board is pleased to have enabled Anguilla’s participation, by providing sponsorship from the Social Security Development Fund.

The curtains came down on the CARIFESTA XIV on Sunday 25thAugust 2019, after 10 days of exhilarating, scintillating, energetic, rhythmic, fun-filled, creative, empowering, inspiring, mind-blowing, and thought-provoking display of Caribbean arts and culture at its best and finest. The theme was well played out as the participating countries of the Caribbean connected, shared and invested in what is undoubtedly the largest festival of arts of the Region.

From all reports, the Anguillian delegation did the island proud and really represented in grand style through the performing arts of theatre, dance, and music; visual arts; culinary arts; and the literary arts. The contingent was made up of: STAGES Anguilla, From Within Dance Elite Company, Roots Binghi Drummers, Anguilla National Culinary Team,Louise Brooks, Fiona Wilkinson, Vanessa Croft-Thompson, Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster and Rebecca “Queen B” Webster.

The Board is proud of its investment in the exposure to and development of the arts, and congratulates the delegation on its outstanding performance. Well done, Anguilla!

CARIFESTA (an acronym for Caribbean Festival of Arts) is a celebration of Caribbean culture and diversity. It is an international multicultural event organized on a periodic basis (biennially) by the countries of the Caribbean. The main purpose is to gather artisans, artists, musicians, authors, and to exhibit the folkloric and artistic manifestations of the Caribbean and Latin American region. CARIFESTA has assumed a pre-eminent place among the elements that define and give expression to the uniqueness of our Caribbean reality.

CARIFESTA XV is slated for Antigua and Barbuda in 2021. Start planning and saving, Anguilla!