ECCB approves FHL Application to acquire Bank of Nova Scotia Operations

ECCB Approves Republic Financial Holding Limited’s Application to Acquire Bank of Nova Scotia Operations in Most ECCB Member Countries

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in consultation with the ECCB Monetary Council, has approved the application for the transfer of the assets and liabilities of the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to the Republic Financial Holding Limited (RFHL) in Anguilla, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, pursuant to Section 43 of the Banking Act.

Discussions on the future of Scotiabank’s operations in Antigua and Barbuda are ongoing.

The ECCB Monetary Council met on 6 September, via videoconference, to discuss the ECCB’sassessment of the Republic Financial Holdings Limited’s application to acquire the Bank of NovaScotia’s operations in ECCB member countries.

The ECCB undertook a review of the proposed transaction to assess the following: