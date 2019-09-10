Former carnival queen murdered by boyfriend

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Taitu Goodwin a former Miss Anguilla carnival queen is dead.

Reports are that the 27 year old beauty who won the coveted title in 2012 was stabbed to death by her 22 year old boyfriend around 4.30 in the morning of September 9th in the Windward Point area situated on the eastern end of the island.

The male is currently in police custody assisting the police with their investigations.

Officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force continue to investigate the circumstances resulting in the tragic death of Miss Goodwin.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to work with the family of the deceased and the Royal Anguilla Police Force has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Miss Goodwin.

The island’s Deputy Governor Perin Bradley and Premier Victor Banks early this morning met with the deceased co-workers in the Ministry of Finance to offer their support.

Counsellors were on hand and will be remain available to give support to the staff of the ministry of finance, where Miss Goodwin worked.