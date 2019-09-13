23 year old charged with murder

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The 23 year old boyfriend of former Anguilla beauty queen Taitu Goodwin has been charged with her murder.

According to a release from the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Glenville of Island Harbour appeared before the magistrate court on Wednesday 10 September and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that the defendant is entitled to a fair trial; there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty; nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offence in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.

A post mortem on 27 year old Goodwin was performed today.

The Gender Affairs Unit of the government of Anguilla has also organized a prayer vigil