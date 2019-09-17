Health advisory: hand, foot and mouth disease

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Ministry of Health has been alerted to an increase in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) during the past week. Despite its scary name, HFMD is a common, contagious illness caused by different viruses. It typically affects infants and children under age 5, but older kids and adults can catch it as well. HMFD It has become a common cause of outbreaks in Anguilla and the other Caribbean territories in recent years.

HFMD usually starts with a fever, reduced appetite, sore throat and a feeling of being unwell. One or two days after the fever starts, painful sores can develop in the mouth usually beginning as small red spots that blister and can become painful. A skin rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet may also develop over one or two days as flat, red spots, sometimes with blisters. Hence the name hand, foot and mouth disease…The rash may also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks or genital area.

HFMD is usually a mild illness. However, children – especially very young children – may get dehydrated if they are not able to swallow enough liquids because of painful mouth sores. Unfortunately, there isn’t any specific vaccine or medicine to prevent, treat or cure HFMD. Therefore, the main things parents should do is ease the fever and pain with paracetamol and ensure that children drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. If you are concerned about your child’s symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

People infected with hand, foot, and mouth disease can spread it to others when they cough or sneeze. You can also get hand, foot, and mouth disease if you come into contact with an infected person’s blister fluid or stool. In order to prevent and control the spread of HFMD: