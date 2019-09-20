Keynote address presenter announced for 2019 Anguilla Country Conference

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Organising Committee of Anguilla Country Conference has announced that local Entrepreneur/Activist Mrs. Janine Edwardswill deliver the keynote address at the Opening Ceremony on 23rdOctober 2019. Mrs. Edwards, who holds an MBA from York University in Toronto, currently heads up the Marketing and Administrative divisions at Sunset Homes. She has a stellar background in Business and Tourism, having attained a First Class Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management at the University of the West Indies, complemented by decades of varied work experience in the Tourism and Real Estate private sector. Her career interests and accomplishments over the years are diverse, encompassing areas such as Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Villa Management, Public Relations and Journalism.

Mrs. Edwards is also a prominent non-profit activist with significant achievements in the areas of Youth, Education, Vulnerable Populations and Community. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Anguilla Hotel & Tourism Association for many years, including her current tenure as Vice-President of the Association. She is also a member of the Anguilla Tourism Advisory Council and actively participates in several other Boards and Executives of NGOs related to Education and various community causes. Her contributions have earned her numerous honours and accolades in the realms of Business, Tourism and Community.

The Anguilla Country Conference 2019 is scheduled for 23-25 October under the theme “Communities at Crossroads: Change the Thinking, Change the Future”. It is hosted by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla in collaboration with a number of other organisations including the Anguilla Community College, the Anguilla Library Service, the Department of Youth and Culture, The Anguilla National Youth Council, The Anguilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Anguilla Tourist Board, the Anguilla Social Security Board and ANGLEC.

The Country Conference is designed to stimulate and highlight research on the host country and provide important tools for national development. A number of local, regional and international academics, professionals and youth representatives will be among the twenty-plus presenters at the Conference.

The Committee is encouraging the participation of Anguillians, residents and visitors. Registration is free and open to the public and attendees are urged to register online https://bit.ly/2kQivLPor contact the UWI Open Campus at 264-497-8156, email anguilla@open.uwi.eduon or before 15thOctober.