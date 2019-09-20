NCBA welcomes new CEO

THE VALLEY, Anguilla The Board of Directors, Management and staff of the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd (NCBA) has Ms. Sharmaine Francois as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 12, 2019. Ms. Francois replaces Mr. Michael Bird, who retired as CEO in June 2019. The NCBA team thanks Mr. Bird for his invaluable contribution to the bank over the past three years.

A release from the bank says Ms. Sharmaine Francois, is a well-respected senior banking professional with over 20 years of experience in bank management, investment banking and business development. She brings extensive regional banking experience having worked in several markets — St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Barbados, Trinidad and more recently Montserrat. In 2003, she participated in the divestment of $15M in ANGLEC shares for the Government of Anguilla. Prior to joining the NCBA Team, she held the position of Assistant General Manager of the Bank of Montserrat Limited for the past five (5) years. Ms. Francois also serves as a Director on the Board of the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank (ECHMB) based in St Kitts, from October 2014.

The new CEO has worked in every facet of the banking industry, to include retail, corporate, wealth management and investment banking. She has also been involved in start-ups, mergers and acquisitions, as well as has worked with regional financial institutions with assets of over $1 Billion and has played an integral role in delivering more than $500 million in new business during her career. In addition, in 2012 Ms. Francois was the recipient of the prestigious Corporate Leadership Award, from the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce for her outstanding performance in leading a local financial institution.

Ms. Francois holds a B.Sc. in Accounting and Statistics from the University of the West Indies and completed Post Graduate studies in Business Administration from Manchester Business School, UK. She is an Accredited Director from the ICSA Chartered Secretaries Canada. In addition, Ms. Francois completed the Registered Principal and Representative Licensing examinations to operate on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market.

She is the mother of two children, a role she enjoys foremost.

Ms. Francois looks forward to serving the people of Anguilla, as we continue our journey to becoming the leading commercial bank in the OECS.