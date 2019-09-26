New Chairman of NCBA

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Carl Harrigan as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Harrigan assumed his new role on Tuesday, 17thSeptember 2019. He replaces Mr. Colville Petty, who retired as Chairman on 31stMay 2019. The Board expresses gratitude to Mr. Petty for his invaluable contribution to the bank over his three-year tenure.

Mr. Harrigan holds a M.Sc. Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Birmingham, England. He served as a member of the Public Service for 37 years before retiring as the Permanent Secretary, Finance in 2009. During his tenure in the Public Service, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, the Anguilla Development Board, and the Anguilla Financial Services Commission. He also served as Chairman of the Anguilla Social Security Board.

Prior to his selection as Chairman, Mr. Harrigan served as a Director on NCBA’s Board since April 2016.