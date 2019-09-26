Premier Banks meets with former US President Bill Clinton

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Anguilla’s Premier Victor Banks was in New York this week for a private group round table discussion with former US President Bill Clinton. Banks was part of a group of approximately 25 high-level business and Caribbean government leaders is meeting at the Clinton Foundation’s offices to advance the progress being with their post-hurricane recovery.

Following the devastating 2017 hurricane season, Caribbean leaders and Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network members are pioneering scalable approaches to economic diversification, workforce development, clean and affordable energy and small business. Premier Banks’ attendance provides an important opportunity for Anguilla’s interests to be represented as the CGI Action Network has brought together more than 775 organizations that have announced 86 Commitments to Action – new, specific and measurable projects that fortify the future of the Caribbean. Today’s meeting will focus on strengthening economies, increasing private sector and philanthropic investments, and improving resiliency in the Caribbean particularly as we go through another hurricane season.

The Clinton Foundation is committed to continuing to stand alongside our neighbours in the Caribbean as they continue to build back stronger communities and prepare for future natural disasters.