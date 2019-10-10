Twelve UWI Open Campus students graduating this year

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Twelve students from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla are among the 768 Graduands slated for official graduation from the UWI Open Campus this year. The 2019 Presentation of Graduates Ceremony will take place on Saturday, 12thOctober in St. John’s Antigua.

Jillian Abbott, Kirsten Herbert and Mishline Leader will receive Bachelor of Science degrees in Management Studies, while Rene Henry will be awarded the Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Cornelius Marieand Tamara Wallace will receive the Bachelor of Education in Literacy Studies and Early Childhood Development and Family Studies, respectively. Vernice Carter will be awarded a Diploma in Social Work, while Jerica Crawford, Marlene Thomas-Bryan and April Richardson will receive the Diploma in Health and Family Life Education Instruction.

At the postgraduate level, Tiffany Thomas will receive the Master of Science in Management and Education Leadership, and Iantha Rogers the Master of Science in Human Resource Management.

The local Graduands were celebrated by the Staff of the UWI Open Campus Anguilla at a special Pre-Graduation Reception on Friday, 4thOctober. Six (6) of them will be travelling to Antigua with friends and family members for the formal Graduation exercise. Also in attendance in support of the Graduands will be Manager for the UWI British Overseas Territories, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks.

The official ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m.and will be preceded by the Graduands, Academic and Chancellor’s processions. The public is invited to share in the celebration live on UWItv at www.uwitv.org , and on UWItv Channels on the FLOW cable network across the Caribbean.

During the ceremony, The University will also confer an honorary degree on Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton. He will receive the degree of Doctor of Laws for outstanding public service to his country.

After the ceremony the new graduates and their guests will celebrate their academic achievements at an Official Reception hosted by the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda.