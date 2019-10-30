Social Security Board/UWI Open Campus Distinguished Lecture

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The annual Social Security Board/UWI Open Campus Anguilla Distinguished Lecture will be presented by Dr. Stanley Lalta, a Trinidad and Tobago national and Programme Coordinator of the 13thCaribbean Conference on National Health Financing Initiatives.

The Lecture, entitled “Connecting the Dots: Patterns of Work, Health and the Future of Social Security in the Caribbean”, is slated for Thursday, 7thNovember at 7:00 pm, at the Ballroom of Resort and Residences by Cuisinart.

The Lecture forms part of the activities marking Social Security Week 2019, under the theme “Social Security: Promoting a Culture of Health and Financial Security”.

Dr. Lalta who currently serves as Research Fellow at the HEU/Centre for Health Economics, University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, is an Economist with over 25 years of experience in teaching, training, consulting and policy research in health and development matters in almost all countries of the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.

He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago (BSc); the University of Cambridge (M.Phil); University of York (MSc.) and University of London (PhD). His special interests and publications are in universal health coverage, health financing, social insurance, chronic diseases and pharmaco-economics. He is the co-editor of the book ‘Caribbean Economic Development: The First Independence Generation’.

With the stimulus and support of Caribbean Social Security Organisations, Dr. Lalta has been the Program Coordinator for thirteen (13) Caribbean Conferences on National Health Financing (2006—2019). He was a member of the Caribbean Commission on Health and Development established by PAHO and CARICOM in 2005 to chart a roadmap for health policy and programmes in the Caribbean.

The Lecture, which is free and open to the public, is one of two in the Social Security Board’s (SSB) annual lecture series; the other being the SSB/ACC Walter G. Hodge Memorial Anguilla Day Lecture. The SSB and UWI Open Campus Anguilla look forward to the attendance of a wide cross-section of the population.