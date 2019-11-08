Public Utilities Commission to host Organization of Caribbean Utility Regulators

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Anguilla Public Utilities Commission will host the annual conference of the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR) from 11-14 November at Resorts and Residences by Cuisinart and The Reef by Cuisinart, under the Theme-“Smart and Green Regulation: Technology Driven and Environmentally Friendly”.

OOCUR is a non-profit organisation for utility regulators, whose objectives are to assist in the improvement of utility regulation, foster transparent and stable utility regulation through autonomous and independent regulators in member countries; to undertake research, training and development; and to facilitate understanding of regulation issues and sharing of information and experience.

The Annual OOCUR conference is the premier event that brings regulators, service providers, policy makers, academia, consultants, consumer advocates and civil society together to discuss key issues in the energy/electricity, ICTs/Telecommunications and Water, Wastewater and Sewerage sectors. This year the three day event will feature topics including “Waste to energy; Renewable Energy Integration; Benefits and Investment Issues; Cybersecurity: Challenges and Opportunities; and the Performance Based Contracts for Non-Revenue Water reduction and how regulators should treat them.

The Chairperson of the PUC Anguilla, Ms Keesha Carty said “It is an absolute pleasure for the Public Utilities Commission of Anguilla to host the 17th Annual OOCUR conference this year. We have been a member of this organisation and beneficiary of its training and opportunities for several years and we consider it our honour and duty to facilitate the 2019 conference; and a privilege to welcome our regional members and international partners to our shores. To compliment the productive and educational agenda, we will infuse our Anguillian hospitality, cuisine, entertainment and culture so that our attendants will be truly enriched by the experience.”.

Mr. Clayton Blackman, Chairman, OOCUR notes. “This annual conference is critical for regulators to convene and collaborate amongst themselves and with others. I look forward to the line up of presentations and the hospitality that our host, PUC Anguilla has extended.”

Sponsors for the event include: Platinum Sponsor, Government of Anguilla; Gold Sponsor, Liberty, the parent company of Cable & Wireless and FLOW; Bronze Sponsors; Anguilla Tourist Board and the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla.