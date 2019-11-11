Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories lay Remembrance wreaths at Cenotaph for first time

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Representatives of the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories have laid wreaths for the first time at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph (Sunday 10th November 2019).

This year a representative from each of the three Crown Dependencies and representatives for the inhabited Overseas Territories laid their own wreaths in remembrance of their many contributions in both World Wars and other conflicts.

The Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories have previously been represented by the wreaths laid by Her Majesty The Queen and the Foreign Secretary respectively.

The change comes at an especially poignant time as this year marks the 100th Anniversary of Remembrance Sunday and has also seen the addition of other new wreaths, including from Nepal to honour the Gurkhas, and by the Foreign Secretary and the Home Secretary who laid wreaths on behalf of the Intelligence Agencies.

The three Crown Dependencies were the Bailiwick of Guernsey, the Bailiwick of Jersey, and the Isle of Man.

The inhabited Overseas Territories represented were Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

HE the Governor Tim Foy, OBE said:

“I am pleased that from this year Anguilla will join the other Overseas Territories in laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London as part of the National Service of Remembrance. This means we can now join with the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in paying tribute to the many men and women who sacrificed their lives in the cause of justice and peace”