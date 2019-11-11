UK and local teams discusses constitutional reform

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, The Ministry of Home Affairs announces that a team of officials from the United Kingdom Government (UKG) will be visiting Anguilla during the week commencing 18th November 2019 to begin discussions on Constitutional reform.

Leading the team will be Mr Adam Pile, Deputy Director and Head of Caribbean and Southern Oceans Department, Overseas Territories Directorate in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO). He will be accompanied by Mr Ian Hendry, Constitutional Advisor to the FCO, Mr Greg Reisman, Assistant Legal Advisor (FCO) and Ms Kirstie Nash, Desk Officer for Anguilla (FCO). During their visit, the team will engage in a series of meetings with various officials, stakeholdergroups and Anguilla’s negotiating team.

The public is advisedd that Anguilla’s negotiating team will consist of: Hon Premier Victor Banks, Hon Cora Richardson Hodge, Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Palmavon Webster, Leader of the Opposition, Hon Dwight Horsford, Attorney General, Hon Jose Vanterpool, First Nominated Member of the House of Assembly, Dr Aidan Harrigan, Permanent Secretary Finance, Mr Stanley Reid, Attorney at Law and former Member of the Constitutional and Electoral Reform Committee, Pastor Philip Gumbs, Representative of the Anguilla Christian Council and the Anguilla Evangelical Association (Dr Wycherley Gumbs as alternate), Mrs Chanelle Petty Barrett, Permanent Secretary Home Affairs, a representative of the Anguilla Bar Association

The Ministry of Home Affairs invites the general public to a meeting with the UKG team on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 6:00pm at the Church of God of Holiness, Pope Hill. This meeting affords the public an opportunity to share their views directly with the UKG team on the draft Constitution and the reform process.