Governor – Arrest warrant being requested for Scott Hapgood

PRESS STATEMENT FROM HE THE GOVERNOR TIM FOY

STARTS

I have seen the Attorney General’s statement regarding Scott Hapgood’s failure to return to Anguilla in compliance with bail conditions set by the High Court. I also have a copy of the letter sent by his legal team to the presiding magistrate. They sent this to me late on 10 November, the day before the Preliminary Inquiry resumed.

I agree with the AG – the grounds for Hapgood’s failure to return as set out in that letter are groundless.

Like me, he should have no concerns regarding his safety. Anguillians are a law abiding and peaceful people as clearly evidenced during his previous court appearances. He should share my confidence in the Royal Anguilla Police Force and the arrangements made for his return – arrangements which his own legal team and visiting State Department officials complimented during his previous appearances.

He should have no reason to be concerned about the public mood here. Claims made by his advisers and supporters of “growing unrest” because of this matter simply defies belief. Nothing could be further from the truth. I invite those making or repeating these fabrications – including those in public office – to acquaint themselves with the facts by visiting us. They are welcome any time to enjoy the peace, serenity and calm of our island as thousands of visitors do every year.

He has no reason to doubt the fairness of the judicial process. The rule of law and respect for it are paramount in this Territory, as in all constituent jurisdictions of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. He should share my confidence in the integrity, impartiality and independence of the Court.

Throughout this process we have kept a respectful silence to enable the court to go about its business – this is how we do things here. We have not and will not engage in public relations shenanigans of the type we have seen – that is not how we do things. Hapgood has the right to fair judicial process and he will receive that. I understand an arrest warrant is now being requested.

ENDS