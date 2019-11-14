Ruling party to launch election campaign this weekend

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, As preparations continue here for next year’s general elections, Premier Victor Banks is encouraging young candidates, “to use the campaign to change the culture of politics we now have in Anguilla, which seems to be characterized by hate and anger”

“ Change to one of love and mutual respect. The practice of verbal abuse and slander must be denounced and it should be replaced by the practice of uplifting each other and the advancement of all our people,” Banks said.

Speaking on the eve of his party’s election campaign launch, Premier Banks said “the Anguilla United Front Party, your Government for the past four and a half years, will again be contesting the Elections in 2020. Based on our record of achievements and the positive impact we have had on Anguilla and Anguillians generally, we believe that we definitely deserve yet another chance to be your Government and to continue with our work of nation building. We are confident that you have already concluded that: “one good term deserves another”.

Banks said “the AUF is continuing its transitioning to new and younger candidates, which it started in 2005. For 2020 elections the AUF slate will be a team of men and women, with a well-balanced mix of youth, experience and innovation”.

“I know we all would agree that the job of governing a country must always be successful with a team in which there is solid experience. The leadership of a nation should not be fully entrusted to inexperienced team,” Premier Banks added.